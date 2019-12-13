4 way stop proposed for Fairview Rd at Station and an enforced and reduced speed limit

MOTION ON NOTICE

Reduce the speed limit to 30 k/hr. on Fairview Rd from its’ intersection with Spartan St eastwards across the Okanagan River to the intersection of Fairview Rd. with McKinney Rd then proceeding easterly to the intersection of McKinney Rd. and Tucelnuit Dr.

Implement four way stop signs at the intersection of Fairview Rd and Station St.

MOVER: Michael Guthrie, Town of Oliver Community Safety & Crime Prevention Advisory Committee (CS&CPC)

It has become common knowledge amongst the citizens of this community that these sections of roadways have become problematic with respect to the safety of those having to utilize these streets, or cross them by means of sidewalks, pedestrian cross walks, path-ways and or points of ingress or egress for vehicular or bicycle traffic.

A number of different traffic incidents of recent note including the inversion of a vehicle upon the Okanagan River bridge deck itself.

Anecdotal evidence by many members of the community of vehicles traveling at speeds well in excess of those that are considered safe, including speeding, distracted driving, traveling without due care through the lighted cross-walk, while occupied by pedestrians after the lights have been actuated, on the west side of the bridge.

Many instances of unsafe behavior of vehicle operators who are trying to negotiate ingress into the traffic stream at Station St. and Fairview Rd.

Many instances of unsafe behavior of vehicle operators who are trying to negotiate ingress at the Community Park, Community Curling Rink, South Okanagan General Hospital and the cross walks at the Community Park.

Anecdotal evidence by those students who are traveling to/from Town of Oliver School facilities or attending to lunch at the noon hour. The movements of these students many times is being negotiated in the hours of darkness, particularly during this time of year.

Egress of those vehicles departing the Coast Hotel into the traffic stream at Fairview Rd. and Station St. has become particularly troublesome as many pedestrians are also trying to negotiate that intersection simultaneously. There have been many near misses between pedestrians and vehicles at this location.

There now will exist parks properties; along with the commensurate amount of children, families, bicycles and pets on both sides of the roadway from the Fairview Rd intersection with Hi-way 97 and its’ intersection with McKinney Rd.

To the west at that section of Fairview, between Medici’s and the Post Office is an area where there exist dozens of pedestrian crossings each day in a completely uncontrolled fashion. Additionally, those traveling by vehicle west bound past the Post Office have taken to pulling U-turns at the intersection of Fairview Rd and Okanagan St. Thereby entering and exiting the cross walks which are often occupied with students or other pedestrians. At this intersection the Provincial Services building resides on one side as well as retail business on the other which just adds to the mayhem along this section.

As a member of the Town of Oliver Crime Watch and Speed Watch I can attest the velocity of those operating motor vehicles, scooters, skateboards and bicycles along these stretch’s of roadways is at times simply alarming. There have been instances of vehicles traveling, as measured with a radar, in excess of 100 k/hr.

We also have emergency services facilities on Station St./Fairview which I personally have witnessed issues of their vehicles having some trouble entering the traffic flow at this intersection.

Those vehicles entering or exiting 7-11 on either Fairview and or Hi-way 97 often clog up traffic as they stop traffic while waiting for a clearing to cross the traffic flow. This is particularly true of west bound traffic stopped, waiting to cross the double yellow, illegal left turn into this retail business.