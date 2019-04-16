4 dead – shooter turns himself in – Penticton

Shootings took place at three locations this morning but centred at this intersection at Cornwall Drive at Murray Drive in the city’s south end with the death of three people.

A sixty year old man turned himself in at the local detachment this morning. Superintendent Ted De Jager said this was a targeted incident with rumours that it is connected to a dispute

of neighbours – two men dead, two women dead. No one including the man under arrest have been identified.

Charges have yet to be laid.