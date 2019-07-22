$31, 800 tax exemption suggested for industrial land owner

Who is the owner – Pit Lane Enterprises Ltd. 1250 Rogers Way Kamloops, BC, V1S 1N5

Wonder why the town never said 206 Maple Street in Oliver rather than –

“Lot 7, District Lot 2450S Similkameen Division Yale District Plan KAP92224 –PID 028-628-799”.

***

Value of Construction – The applicant qualifies for a 10 year tax exemption as the construction value of the project, as noted on the building permit application was $1.225 million (Construction Value is required to be greater than $250,000).

What was built – a 5995 sq. ft. steel ‘Vehicle Storage’ building.

Below is one building permit in 2018 we may have to ask for other building permits as the value of construction – re the tax exemption appears to vary.