Head-on collision near Yellow Lake

Kaleden Volunteer FD responded to a head-on collision on Highway 3A at about 5:10 p.m. Sunday between Sheep Creek Road and the Yellow Lake Rest Area finding one person trapped in the wreckage.

Three persons taken to hospital by ambulance

Highway 3A was shut down for three hours between Keremeos and the Highway 97 junction as rescue and emergency crews attended the scene.

Weather conditions were wet, with rain and snow falling throughout the evening.

With files from Info Tel, Steve Arstad and Kaleden VFD