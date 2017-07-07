3 local scouts head to Canadian Jamboree on east coast

Where Camp Nedoose – Elderbank Nova Scotia – 13th Canadian Scout Jamboree – July 8 to 15.

Six troops from Okanagan attending including 1st Oliver Scouts.

3 local kids are attending thanks to their fundraising efforts and the generous donations of local service groups (Kiwanis, Rotary and Legion)

Centre – Gavin Field. 2nd year Scout. 12 years old. 8yrars with local scouting

Right – Kiera Gaudet. 4th year Scout. 14 years old. 3 years with local scouting.

Left – Caitlyn Field. 4th year Scout. 14 years old. 8 years with local scouting.

Some of the activities:

•”Mudooae” – the French Mountain Mudslide. Scaling a muddy halfpipe, escaping quicksand

•Game of Drones – plan a drone flight plan around the camp and maneuver their drone

•The Amazing Race – a tour of Halifax, Amazing Race Style.

•”Tir Nan Galheal” – Competing in traditional Highland Games activities.

•Building catapults and launching water balloons

•Visiting the Citadel and learning about the Halifax explosion.

•Acadian Roots – learning how First Nations taught Acadians settlers how to prepare for winter.

•Martinique Beach – relaxing on the longest sandy beach in Nova Scotia.

•Dragon Boats – racing dragon boats across Dartmouth’s Lake Banook

•Trail Ride through Annapolis Valley

• Jamboree will be celebrating Canada 150 with activities focused on the Canadian experience.

•Planning their own meals, shopping for their food, and cooking and eating their own meals for a week