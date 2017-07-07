3 local scouts head to Canadian Jamboree on east coast

Where Camp Nedoose – Elderbank Nova Scotia – 13th Canadian Scout Jamboree – July 8 to 15.
Six troops from Okanagan attending including 1st Oliver Scouts.
3 local kids are attending thanks to their fundraising efforts and the generous donations of local service groups (Kiwanis, Rotary and Legion)
Centre – Gavin Field. 2nd year Scout. 12 years old. 8yrars with local scouting
Right – Kiera Gaudet. 4th year Scout. 14 years old. 3 years with local scouting.
Left – Caitlyn Field. 4th year Scout. 14 years old. 8 years with local scouting.
Some of the activities:
•”Mudooae” – the French Mountain Mudslide. Scaling a muddy halfpipe, escaping quicksand
•Game of Drones – plan a drone flight plan around the camp and maneuver their drone
•The Amazing Race – a tour of Halifax, Amazing Race Style.
•”Tir Nan Galheal” – Competing in traditional Highland Games activities.
•Building catapults and launching water balloons
•Visiting the Citadel and learning about the Halifax explosion.
•Acadian Roots – learning how First Nations taught Acadians settlers how to prepare for winter.
•Martinique Beach – relaxing on the longest sandy beach in Nova Scotia.
•Dragon Boats – racing dragon boats across Dartmouth’s Lake Banook
•Trail Ride through Annapolis Valley
• Jamboree will be celebrating Canada 150 with activities focused on the Canadian experience.
•Planning their own meals, shopping for their food, and cooking and eating their own meals for a week
Comments
Cynthia Stevenson says
Wow, what an amazing opportunity for these young people!
Have fun, Gavin, Caitlyn and Kiera!