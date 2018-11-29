3 a.m. barn fire south of Oliver Thursday

South of Greasewood Avenue, just off Ryegrass Road access (Rd 18)
No occupants
No known injuries
No other structures close
Two water tenders required
Two fire engines with full crews
Fire Chief on scene
No police or EMS requested
Crews still on the scene for more than three hours.
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
Do you ever sleep? Police and Ambulance here for short time. Fire Dept working hard to douse a winter’s supply hay. The barn is gone but the horses are fine which is the most important thing. Huge thanks to our neighbor Kim who woke us up and for letting my mare out.
Publisher: Thanks for additional info. To answer your question – rarely!