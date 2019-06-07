3/4 Million $ road contract to Grizzley Excavating – recommended to council

Town of Oliver Council to meet Monday

Public works management and consultant True Engineering recommending low bid of $749,625.00 contract to do road reconstruction on a Earle Crescent and two addition small streets – Church and Veterans Avenues. Major challenge is the raised sidewalk on a portion of Earle Crescent – Veterans to Kootenay – in one of the oldest areas of the village.

Council had requested a bump out for safety at Hillside and Earle Crescent but that is unlikely to go ahead as it provides a major design challenge for Engineers and the contractor.

Because of the funds involved there will be a delay in the “fix” to Airport Street where parts of road have deteriorated and showing a separation in the pavement. Work will likely start and finish prior to November.