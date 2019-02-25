2nd public meeting cancelled

The South Okanagan Similkameen Preservation Society booked the Oliver Community Centre (Feb 26th) in hopes to reschedule a meeting with Parks Canada and a group of local Stakeholders regarding the National Park Reserve.

SOSPS has heard from the locals most affected by the proposed park, and want to have a dialogue with park staff about questions still unanswered about the proposal.

Parks Canada said it would not attend the meeting, but that it would be a good opportunity to pass out the “survey that is part of the consultation process”. No explanation was given why they could not attend the meeting.

The SOSPS will continue requests with Parks Canada to hold a public meeting regarding the proposed park. In addition, due to the low returns of the Parks Canada Survey (just over 1000) we have also formally petitioned that Parks Canada extend the consultation process past the Feb 28th deadline to allow for further research by locals on the subject.

submitted by the local Preservation Society