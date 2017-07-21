Traffic resumes on Highway 97 – single lane at Vaseux Lake

Traffic delays expected with another multi-vehicle accident near the subdivision at Vaseux Lake.
Okanagan Falls Fire Department – first responders with assistance from Oliver Fire Department rescue team
Police and ambulance on scene. EMS reports three people injured and transported to Penticton Regional Hospital.
First report indicated that jaws of life would be needed at the accident scene.
ODN ventured out to the scene but traffic was stopped at the main lake corner.
Comments
Julie Martineau says
Traffic is still stopped north bound and backed up on Hwy 97 to the passing lanes.