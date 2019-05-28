27 years – is that procrastination ?

A large delegation of residents of Arbour Lane went to council Monday to ask for help. A large delegation of residents of Arbour Lane went to council Monday to ask for help.

The residents asked why is the Town of Oliver issuing permits and extensions on the construction of a house that was started in the ’90’s.

Another question – people live there but there is no occupancy permit and no visible way of getting in the home or to allow emergency vehicles to gain access.

The town’s senior staff indicated they will look into it.

The home is located on Lakeshore Drive just south of Arbor Lane (6500 Block) The home is located on Lakeshore Drive just south of Arbor Lane (6500 Block)

In a brief to council residents stated the following:

“We believe that this has gone on too long and that the Town needs to take some sort of action. For as long as any of us can remember, our neighbour has been building a house and add-ons across the easement from us. He always appears to be making some slow progress but has not yet completed anything. The house, which is clad only in sun-damaged house wrap, is surrounded by excavations, half-completed concrete forms and exposed rebar. Surrounding that are piles of rubble, rubbish and derelict cars. We have no idea how he accesses the house as there are no stairs to any of the main level doors and we are concerned that emergency services would also have diﬃculty in the event of a medical emergency or ﬁre. We don’t know whether he has permits because he doesn’t display them in a conspicuous place as required by Bylaw and we wonder why he would be allowed to start a new phase of the project when he doesn’t appear to have completed the previous one.”