25 years on the job – congratulations by Mayor

left to right: Wayde Bliss with Martin Johansen

Wayde Bliss has been the Town of Oliver’s building officer (inspector) for 25 years with no plans for retirement yet on the horizon.

We caught his worship, Mayor Martin Johnansen in his office this morning, while he, Wayde, and myself reviewed an old photograph circa 1980-1985 that showed the development in the north east quadrant of the town – Tucelnuit Lake area, Mountainview, Lakeshore, Bellevue, Meadows and all the wine streets. A lot of density built into a small area.