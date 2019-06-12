2345 letters sent out this week to Town of Oliver land owners – a breach of privacy discovered

How many letters sent out to land owners? 2345

Residential only – not all classes of land like commercial, retail or industrial.

As stated in the letter – the privacy breach includes mailing addresses and civic addresses – any thing else?

The name of the owner (s) included as well

Name, Mailing Address, Civic Address

The Town’s Property Tax Roll contains info on mailing and civic address, owner name and what else:

Legal Description

2019 Property Tax Charges

Town of Oliver Website Access Code

Mortgage Name or Address or Identifier Code (if property taxes are being paid by mortgage provider)

The above information is public as it is tied to the property and can be accessed through BC Assessments