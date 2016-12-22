23 year old – Christmas dinner in Kamloops jail – more charges

What was billed as a bail hearing in Penticton provincial court turned out to be a venue for three new charges against Dillan John Andre Cote, of no fixed address – captured by a swat team last week after a tear gas canister was lobbed into an Oliver home.

Judge Gail Sinclair presiding, Duty Counsel Robert Maxwell presenting. “Let’s just adjourn this to January 11th in courtroom 200. Sinclair: “sounds like a plan”

Cote in his red prison suit appeared via video from Kamloops Regional Correction Centre and said nothing.

Court was told three new charges laid – involving robbery, theft of a vehicle in Rock Creek and possession of Stolen property to do with two separate instances in Rock Creek and Osoyoos December 14th.

Cote will likely be sent back to a Canadian federal prison where he served a sentence, was released on parole but failed to comply with an order.

Michelle Brittany Mercier, 21, an associate did not appear in court today in Penticton but a consent remand was issued. Whether she was in custody or released was in question – even in the courtroom before the judge.

***

Previously on ODN

Charges have yet to be laid in connection to a 10 hour standoff in Oliver that ended with an emergency response team gassing a couple out of the house they were holed up in.

On December 14th at 5:30 p.m. RCMP confirmed the location of 23 year old Dillan John Andre Cote, wanted on a Canada wide warrant since November 7th for failing to return to his designated residence. RCMP initially suspected he was hiding in Prince George, but he was found in a home at or near Primrose Lane and Road 3 south of Oliver.

Police allege Cote and his female accomplice, 21-year-old Michelle Britany Mercier, refused to leave the home until 4 a.m. when the police used “a distraction method and gas shell” to force them out of the home.

Both appeared in court on Monday on charges of theft under $5000 and breach of undertaking for an incident that occurred in Cranbrook on December 13. Court proceedings indicated there were previous conditions prohibiting the pair from accompanying each other.

Cote has a long list of convictions for crimes dating back to 2012. When the warrant for his arrest was issued, police cautioned that he was “considered violent.”