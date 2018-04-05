2:15 pm Fairview Rd and Highway 97 – no known injuries April 4, 2018, 5:01 pmPhoto submitted by Roger Richardson
Comments
Patrick Hampson says
This has little if anything to do with construction and more to do with the increasingly poor driving habits and inattention to the world around them.
Driving through stop signs, cutting corners, running stale yellow lights, reading text messages, drinking coffee while driving and speeding are the causes of these incidents.
Drivers have become dangerous to themselves and everyone around them.
Debbie Donohue says
With the mess/construction at the Fairview bridge, I’m not surprised this has happened. The backup is ridiculous!
Gerhard Blonk says
Equally ridiculous is the blocking of this intersection on highway 97 after a fender bender. Surely this interaction could have been moved forthwith to the vacant lot.
Bob Morgan says
In agreement. Minor non injury accidents should be moved to the side.