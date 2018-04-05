2:15 pm Fairview Rd and Highway 97 – no known injuries

Photo submitted by Roger Richardson

Comments

  1. This has little if anything to do with construction and more to do with the increasingly poor driving habits and inattention to the world around them.

    Driving through stop signs, cutting corners, running stale yellow lights, reading text messages, drinking coffee while driving and speeding are the causes of these incidents.
    Drivers have become dangerous to themselves and everyone around them.

  2. With the mess/construction at the Fairview bridge, I’m not surprised this has happened. The backup is ridiculous!

    • Equally ridiculous is the blocking of this intersection on highway 97 after a fender bender. Surely this interaction could have been moved forthwith to the vacant lot.

