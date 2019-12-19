Weather? Snow and road condition alerts

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

An approaching frontal system will track inland today and stall across the southern interior tonight. Snow at times heavy will begin this evening and persist through Friday. Snowfall amounts of 30 to 60 cm can be expected by late Friday afternoon.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions