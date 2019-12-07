Crisis – public health emergency declared in parts of RDOS

Penticton is in the midst of a public health emergency, says Interior Health, as drug-overdose deaths in the city surpassed last year’s number in just 10 months. Data released this week by the BC Coroners Service shows 17 people died in the city through the first 10 months of the year, topping the 16 who died in all of 2018

Penticton Herald

***

ODN note – Kelowna OR the Southern Okanagan – south of Penticton not mentioned in the statistics based on a fairly low rate PER 100, 000 residents.

Both Princeton and Keremeos catchment areas highlighted for high rates

Most deaths – male persons 30 to 39 – 3 to one in comparison to female persons

The overdose deaths directly relate not to the original addictive drug – but the contamination by secondary more dangerous drugs.

***

South Okanagan Chapter of “Moms Stop The Harm”.

There is a Christmas tree set up in Penticton Regional Hospital lobby covered in photo ornaments of locals who have died from drug addictions.

Ceremony will take place next Wednesday December 11th at 12:30 in the lobby of the new David E. Kampe Tower to commemorate this “Tree of Eternal Love”.