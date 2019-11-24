To much garbage being created

Saturday we will be going to restaurants around town to promote “bring your own to-go box” campaign, and hopefully the restaurants will want to put up stickers.
The campaign is more about a customer bringing their own to- go container in order to reduce single use containers at restaurants. Thus reducing waste but would also save the restaurant money.
This campaign was started by Natalie Hanke Castlegar. She has since been on CBC radio and some local news stations.
Hanke says “she hopes the movement follows on the heels of other similar successful movements. No one thought people would start bringing cloth bags to grocery stores, no one thought people would bring their own mugs to the coffee shop — but people have. It is not just about raising awareness — it is a cultural shift that I want to instill in people.”
Hanke likes to point out that many to-go containers are not recyclable, and even biodegradable containers cost energy to produce and have associated shipping emissions.
submitted by Michelle Starcic
