To open summer of 2020

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) board of directors has endorsed a 20-year lease agreement with the Osoyoos Museum Society. The board endorsement covers the operation of the Osoyoos Museum at 8702 Main Street in Osoyoos.

The Osoyoos Museum was previously located at 19 Park Place. The Osoyoos Museum Society determined the facility was no longer suitable and began exploring options for a new location. The RDOS-owned building at 8702 Main Street was identified as an ideal location for the new museum facility.

The RDOS, on behalf of Electoral Area “A” and in partnership with the Osoyoos Museum Society and Town of Osoyoos, worked on the agreement to permit the operation of a museum at the new site.

The existing lease with current tenant Home Hardware Stores Ltd., expires December 31st, 2019. The Osoyoos Museum Society lease takes effect January 1st, 2020. The Osoyoos Museum Society will begin upgrades and renovations in January 2020, to accommodate the museum. The new facility is projected to open in the summer of 2020.

The museum lease was formalized and signed recently by RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich, Area “A” director Mark Pendergraft, Town of Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and along with representatives from the Osoyoos Museum Society. Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson was also in attendance.

The new museum location will provide Osoyoos with an important historical and cultural amenity that will help educate residents and visitors about the South Okanagan’s heritage.

Source: RDOS