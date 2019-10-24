Two accidents south of White Lake turnoff – disrupt home bound traffic

Two serious accidents this afternoon

1. Just north of OK Falls

Hwy 97 is closed due to a fatality at the hairpin curve on Waterman Hill and police advise drivers to take alternate routes if they’re going to Penticton.

Apparently a motorist drove his car straight into the hillside.

Waterman Hill is north of Ok Falls and south of the road to White Lake and Willowbrook.

2. Just at the bad corner at Vaseux Lake – both accidents under investigation and traffic will flow once RCMP clear the scene.

ODN is not able to respond to either but relies heavily on people who email information.