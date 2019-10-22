Handgun seized by police at Oliver raid

Drug Trafficking Operation

Officers with the South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment, successfully nabbed four persons for drug trafficking October 9th.

RCMP officers in Oliver, with support from plainclothes investigators within the Regional Detachment, conducted a joint operation into suspected drug trafficking in the community.

On Wednesday the 9th – members conducted the operation, which led to several arrests, during which a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA) search warrant was executed at a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 97, Oliver.

During the search, officers seized an alleged 1.5 ounces of cocaine, over $5000 in Canadian currency and a loaded handgun. “Four men, aged 34 to 60, located inside the residence, were arrested and later released. All parties are well known the RCMP and are believed to be have played a significant role in the local drug trade”, explained Cst. James Grandy.

Following a thorough review of evidence gathered, all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges. “Police remain proactive in our effort to prevent illegal drugs and dangerous weapons from being on our streets,” says Cst. Grandy.

The RCMP urges residents to report suspicious activity to your local Detachment, or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.