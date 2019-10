Analysis: The amount of building in Oliver or Osoyoos goes up year to year at different rates depending on larges projects like a new Hotel in Oliver or a new Building Supplies outlet in Osoyoos.

This brief look is for a 9 month period of 2019 in both communities on the $$ value of construction compared with same period in year previous.

Osoyoos 2019 YTD 15,774,070

Osoyoos 2018 YTD 13,830,200

Oliver 2019 YTD 5,579,887

Oliver 2018 YTD 13,978,500