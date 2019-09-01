In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day – Oliver’s Town Hall will be flooded with purple lights this weekend.

The purpose of this day is to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury due to drug overdose.

Oliver joins the Canadian Mental Health Association and organizations around the world to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.