Plan a visit next month

The 100 million dollar winery is now almost complete

Phantom Creek Oliver

Beginning in September guests will be given a sneak preview of one of the most anticipated wineries in Canada. Be among the first to join us for an exclusive 90-minute Estate Tour & Tasting ahead of our grand opening in April 2020.

You’ll learn about our historic vineyards and our transition to organic and biodynamic certification. From there, you’ll experience how precision in the cellar results in exceptional wines that celebrate and speak to where they are grown, culminating with a one-of-a-kind tasting in our barrel cellar.