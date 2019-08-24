Plan a visit next month

The 100 million dollar winery is now almost complete
Phantom Creek Oliver
Beginning in September guests will be given a sneak preview of one of the most anticipated wineries in Canada. Be among the first to join us for an exclusive 90-minute Estate Tour & Tasting ahead of our grand opening in April 2020.
You’ll learn about our historic vineyards and our transition to organic and biodynamic certification. From there, you’ll experience how precision in the cellar results in exceptional wines that celebrate and speak to where they are grown, culminating with a one-of-a-kind tasting in our barrel cellar.
Comments
Keith Johnson says
Do you have any more details, Jack? Would love to attend.
Publisher: check their website, okay