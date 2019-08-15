This a current a high resolution picture – use mouse to enlarge.

The BC Forest Service – Wildfire Division is having a good year with no fires to speak of in ALL of BC

So we have this monster fire almost 3000 hectares in size – threatening god knows what with the media restricted from up close viewing but some offered helicopter rides over the mountain ridges to keep the lie going.

This morning a helicopter parade over my house to prove the resources are active in fighting what the Wildfire Service calls a forest blaze that is ‘out of control’.

The only thing out of control is the drama being bought by some media… that accept the email garbage without sitting on an “arm chair” and saying – this fire is out or in the mop up stage ……and yes the ladies and gents have no other fire to fight so lets do a great job here.

It just would not happen in a really busy wildfire year.

You can take me to task – I love it. But I do make decisions on what media outlets I utilize based on the credentials of the writers- and what is published without any personal knowledge on the ground …here.

Oh and the media is being asked to behave and not saunter into fire areas and non residents are restricted from many areas. Why ?and When ?

These restrictions not issued on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, need I go on – last week when the monster fire was actually growing in size. But after the fire is out. Is that typical of government.

Bring it on.