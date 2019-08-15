This a current a high resolution picture – use mouse to enlarge.
The BC Forest Service – Wildfire Division is having a good year with no fires to speak of in ALL of BC
So we have this monster fire almost 3000 hectares in size – threatening god knows what with the media restricted from up close viewing but some offered helicopter rides over the mountain ridges to keep the lie going.
This morning a helicopter parade over my house to prove the resources are active in fighting what the Wildfire Service calls a forest blaze that is ‘out of control’.
The only thing out of control is the drama being bought by some media… that accept the email garbage without sitting on an “arm chair” and saying – this fire is out or in the mop up stage ……and yes the ladies and gents have no other fire to fight so lets do a great job here.
It just would not happen in a really busy wildfire year.
You can take me to task – I love it. But I do make decisions on what media outlets I utilize based on the credentials of the writers- and what is published without any personal knowledge on the ground …here.
Oh and the media is being asked to behave and not saunter into fire areas and non residents are restricted from many areas. Why ?and When ?
These restrictions not issued on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, need I go on – last week when the monster fire was actually growing in size. But after the fire is out. Is that typical of government.
Bring it on.
Comments
Paul Johnson says
Hundred percent correct Jack keep up the good work !
Publisher: In 2015 the government spent 278 million – one of the worst years
Will be interesting to see how much was spent this year – one of the best years in a decade.
Bill Eggert says
It has been very frustrating. Environment Canada still has an air quality alert on their weather site as of 7am this morning.
I spoke directly to the Global reporter (Shelby) explaining that tour operators, wineries, and all the other businesses depending on the short tourism season were being negatively affected by their over blown reporting.
She made no apologizes and said she was only reporting the news and repeating what forestry had said to her. Maybe it’s time for a law suit, but I live by the mantra “don’t argue with people that buy ink by the barrel”.
With respect to forestry’s approach to this fire. It is time that the criteria for an “interface” fire include the tourism industry. The damage done by “letting it burn” policies (I get it, but in the off season) on the tourism industry is far greater than structural damage from a strictly monetary point of view. Obviously no one listened after the 2015 fire.
Publisher: Bang on Bill. Same with Castanet I told them I would no longer associate myself with them because they are milking a non-story and not looking for a little graft in Penticton. All the news that’s fit to print and if there isn’t any – just rewrite yesterday’s feature with more commas and words.
Sandra Smith says
Good morning Grumpy Jack. I’m not going to argue with you. I am content with the knowledge I have acquired in 3 wildfire courses. S100 taught by RPF Fred Marshall, S100 taught by a structural protection specialist, and S100 awareness for working in forest areas taught by a forestry industry contractor with more than 40 years experience fighting wildfire. In recent days, there has been a lot of traffic on McKinney Road, including water tankers and crews using FSR roads. There is no room on Wolf Cub FSR or any other access point for “sauntering journalists” or anyone else. I do not have a problem with their area restriction.
Publisher: I was not defending journalists – including myself who never got anywhere near a firefighter or a fire – zoom lens. Please read Bill Eggert. The drama since Monday has been overwhelming with some reporters – slow on the first part of the story trying to ink out as much drama blaming the Forestry PR in distance Kamloops for a source and using film that is five days old.
Grumpy Jack was just making a point on the thinking (not of fighting a fire) but managing the situation. There are 7 helicopters on the ground at the airport and at least 30 forestry trucks with driver/managers. It would seem the man(woman)power is on the ground in the hills and many others watching to see a poof of smoke somewhere.