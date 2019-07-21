Thousand dollars a minute

I have just returned from South America where i witnessed my eighth Total Solar Eclipse of the Sun on July 2nd,in the Atacama Desert in Chile. Here is my picture of the diamond ring which occurs as the sun disappears behind the sun, in this case for 2 1/2 minutes or as Pat likes to say a Thousand Dollars per minute

The Atacama was the perfect location for an eclipse as it is the driest location on earth and rarely if ever has any rain so clouds are not a problem for viewing the sun

As you can see in the picture of me, the rocky terrain, large cactus and blue sky.

Dave Whalley