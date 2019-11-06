2019 Light-up in Oliver – brief facts

Date: Friday November 22nd

Area: All of Oliver retail locations – Station Street, All the Malls, and Main Street

Changes: No more OLIVER bucks. This year – 3 lucky winners will receive a gift basket. Enter to win at all businesses participating

So what happens that Friday Night???

a. Photos with Santa at Royal LePage

b. The switch is turned on – lights go wild with colour

c. Fireworks at the Park

d. Face painting for the kids,

e. Popcorn, nuts on the fireplace, apple cidar and more

f. Look for Mary’s Map – a light special of all those businesses involved in 2019

g. Cookies, candy canes,,, Turn your light up – retail display on that date

h. Christmas Wreath – all businesses and organizations invited to present a wreath at CIBC

i . Decorate a planter in front of your business

BIG question – the centre focus in 2019 – Triangle Park or Main St. empty lots..