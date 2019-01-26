2019 general budget – Town of Oliver

This is an overview of some items for deliberation Tuesday and Wednesday in Council Chambers
This report involves capital items and the operational increases requested.
Two major capital projects on the burner – but council can make other choices based on priorities.
Recommendations – Discussions, Decisions
Entire Budget Document for those that like to see into the other side
Mary Ellan says
Do we really need to spend $250,000 on that small area? Just take down the fence and keep it natural. I think the money would be better spent elsewhere. (where?)
Publisher: I am tempted to agree Mary Ellan. That space (Bridge Park) is small and could have a bench and a bike rack. Spend the money on the remaining Park north of the Hotel.
