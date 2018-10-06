2019 Federal race card is full

Monday October 21, 2019
43rd Canadian federal election
South Okanagan – West Kootenay – Dick Cannings – NDP – Incumbent
challengers –
Connie Denesiuk, Liberal and
Helena Konanz, Conservative
Vote History: Last election
New Democratic Party 24,823 37.3%
Connie Denesiuk
Liberal Party of Canada 18,732 28.1%
Marshall Neufeld
Conservative Party of Canada 19,871 29.8%
Total ballots: 66,594
Penticton
NDP: 5,958
LIB: 5,890
CON: 5,765
Oliver
NDP: 1,313
LIB: 1,613
CON: 2,019
Osoyoos
NDP: 785
LIB: 1,113
CON: 1,665
