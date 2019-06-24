2019 Class Valedictorian – SOSS

Abby Teigen – chosen by her peers to speak to them

Abby will present Wednesday evening in the SOSS gymnasium to a packed house of students, friends and family members along with teachers, administrators, staff and VIP guests.

Her speech will centre in on vulnerabilities. Everyone has them – each student different. Abby will challenge her fellow graduates to overcome those self imposed limitations, fears and apprehensions. By doing so – more of life is lived and more learning can happen in the pursuit of a happy and fulfilled life.

Abby chosen as a Youth Ambassador for Oliver 2017-2018, Winner of the Senior Citizenship Cup last June – active in the school the community and her family. A charming young lady.