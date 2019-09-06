2018 – Report to Government – on Oliver’s Water Utility

To be discussed Monday in Council Chambers

This annual report gives the public, stakeholders and staff valuable information on the Town of Oliver’s water system. It also gives a good overview on the Town of Oliver’s; history, how the domestic and irrigation systems run, specification of the systems, sampling data, consumption data, conservation and capital projects that were undertaken in 2018 and what is in store for the future. This annual report essentially gives people a snapshot of what happened within the water system over the previous year.

Highlights from the report:



• Oliver increased total water consumption 3.32% more than 2017 but 21.54% less than the seventeen year average.

• 2018 still ranks as the third lowest consumption amount for a year.

• 2018 also saw increased creek flows because of snow packs and warmer spring temperatures but did not directly impact irrigation system infrastructure like the 2017 flooding did.

• Oliver’s maximum domestic water demand peaked on August 4, 2018 at 34,778.53 m³.

• Oliver’s minimum domestic water demand came on November 17, 2018 at 2,152.84 m³.

• The total domestic water consumption for 2018 was 3,156,946 m³ (3,156,945,712 litres).

• The total irrigation water consumption for 2018 was 10,153,135 m³ (10,153,134,533 litres).

Oliver’s Water Consumption Breakdown



Agriculture Surface Water 76.5%,

Residential Groundwater 13.1%,

Agriculture Groundwater 5.1%,

Industrial/Commercial/Institutional 5.2%.

Water Capital & Major Operation projects started or completed in 2018;

Head of the Lake Watermain Looping,

Flood Emergency (Creeks),

Station Street PH1 Watermain Upgrades,

Canal Rehabilitation between Road 2 & Road 5,

Fairview Irrigation Pumphouse Revolving Screen Replacement,

Flume 3 Seismic Assessment,

Major Watermain Line Fix at Rd. 2/Primrose Lane,

Water Capital Asset Management Plan Continued,

Continued with preliminary Gallagher Lake Siphon Damage project,

Black Sage Domestic VFD/Electrical Upgrades &

Finishing some 2017 Creek Flood Restoration work.

Cross Connection Control Program continued to track and process 255 testable backflow assemblies in service.