Golf-a-thon for ALS Charity

Thierry Martine – FMGC Golf Shop Team, Mike Fredericks – FMGC Assist Pro, Justin Brandt – FMGC Member, and Rob Tadey – Assist Pro/Golf Shop Manager

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.