2016 Year in Review – top stories

January – Horrific accident at Vaseux Lake sends Oliver woman to hospital with serious injuries
February – Meetings held on possible closure of Osoyoos High School
March – Province of BC comes up with a half million dollars for Gallagher Lake syphon fix
April – The Al Lwisi Family arrives, grows and prospers
May – Wally Brogan closes Oliver Super Valu
June – Lion’s Park sees a Picker’s Picnic and WiFi installed
July – Osoyoos High School to remain open
August – New street receives applause
September – Fire destroys farm structure once used as a home….
October – Overwhelming response – tours of new correctional centre
November – Weight Room opens – welcome addition
December – School Trustee bi-election result questioned in court
Leave a Reply