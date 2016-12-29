2016 Year in Review – top stories

January – Horrific accident at Vaseux Lake sends Oliver woman to hospital with serious injuries

February – Meetings held on possible closure of Osoyoos High School

March – Province of BC comes up with a half million dollars for Gallagher Lake syphon fix

April – The Al Lwisi Family arrives, grows and prospers

May – Wally Brogan closes Oliver Super Valu

June – Lion’s Park sees a Picker’s Picnic and WiFi installed

July – Osoyoos High School to remain open

August – New street receives applause

September – Fire destroys farm structure once used as a home….

October – Overwhelming response – tours of new correctional centre

November – Weight Room opens – welcome addition

December – School Trustee bi-election result questioned in court