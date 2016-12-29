2016 Year in Review – top stories

,

January – Horrific accident at Vaseux Lake sends Oliver woman to hospital with serious injuries

February  – Meetings held on possible closure of Osoyoos High School

March  – Province of BC comes up with a half million dollars for Gallagher Lake syphon fix

April  – The Al Lwisi Family arrives, grows and prospers

Al Brogan with Wayne Jones at auction of fixtures

May  – Wally Brogan closes Oliver Super Valu

Diane and Shirley

June – Lion’s Park sees a Picker’s Picnic and WiFi installed

July – Osoyoos High School to remain open

August – New street receives applause

September – Fire destroys farm structure once used as a home….

October  – Overwhelming response – tours of new correctional centre
November – Weight Room opens – welcome addition
December – School Trustee bi-election result questioned in court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*