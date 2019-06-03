‘Play Here’ finalist – Oliver’s small wheels playground

Oliver Small Wheels Playground revitalization project has been chosen as 1 of 6 finalists for the BCAA Play Here contest!
Helping our little town win the $100,000 prize is as simple as visiting
www.bcaaplayhere.com
Voting is EASY and open to anyone over the age of 19. Each voter may vote once each day on each of Facebook, Twitter, Google and email, resulting in a maximum of four votes per person per day between now and June 23rd.
Winning these funds would help make the project a reality – if we don’t get the votes needed before the contest closes on June 23, the top prizes will go to another community. We are up against some Vancouver-based projects with access to a much larger voting base so any help you can provide us to “get the vote out” would be amazing
One of the links included in the announcement is the submission video where some of the local youth were interviewed if you are looking for more quotes from some of the younger voices in town.
Comments
Sandra Doerksen saysJune 3, 2019 at 5:37 pm
Just voted! Good Luck! Great Sport!
Cathryn Pidduck saysJune 3, 2019 at 5:31 pm
I voted!
Jesse McKinnon saysJune 3, 2019 at 5:26 pm
Fun Skateboarding facts:
Skateboarding is an Olympic sport in 2020.
California school districts offer school league skateboarding.
Skateboarding is safer than all major team sports, when proper safety equipment is worn.
Skateboarding is an accessible and inclusive, positive, individualistic and expressive athletic activity.
Oliver kids need places to be and things to do.
Get your vote out!
Arlene Lepine saysJune 3, 2019 at 4:53 pm
Just voted. Let’s vote Oliver, pass the message around.
Margaret Meinke saysJune 3, 2019 at 2:57 pm
Let’s get voting. I just did .
Benita Baerg saysJune 3, 2019 at 2:35 pm
This is HUGE NEWS for our town! Our kids and youth need a great skate park! I’ve voted and plan to vote every day until the contest closes June 23rd. GO OLIVER!!