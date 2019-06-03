‘Play Here’ finalist – Oliver’s small wheels playground

Oliver Small Wheels Playground revitalization project has been chosen as 1 of 6 finalists for the BCAA Play Here contest!

Helping our little town win the $100,000 prize is as simple as visiting

Voting is EASY and open to anyone over the age of 19. Each voter may vote once each day on each of Facebook, Twitter, Google and email, resulting in a maximum of four votes per person per day between now and June 23rd.

Winning these funds would help make the project a reality – if we don’t get the votes needed before the contest closes on June 23, the top prizes will go to another community. We are up against some Vancouver-based projects with access to a much larger voting base so any help you can provide us to “get the vote out” would be amazing

One of the links included in the announcement is the submission video where some of the local youth were interviewed if you are looking for more quotes from some of the younger voices in town.

