2009 GMC 3500 dually found in hills – body found as well?

RCMP in Oliver contacted twice today on report of fire and possible criminal activity at or near “Three Lakes” area up McKinney Rd west of McCuddy turnoff.

We can only go with what we have heard…….

Report out of Penticton that such a truck stolen out of Penticton yesterday

Report out of Oliver Fire Department (dispatch) fire getting into trees up McKinney Rd this morning due to a truck on fire.

OFD called off – not needed.

Reports out of Oliver – local residents saying a body may have been discovered in the truck – hands tied to steering wheel.

Report out of Oliver – forestry on the way from Penticton and RCMP contacted.

Report from RCMP Oliver – incident under investigation

Report from local residents – do not discuss this publicly.