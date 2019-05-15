Let the rain kiss you May 14, 2019, 7:26 pm Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops Let the rain sing you a lullaby.
Comments
Carolyn Tipler saysMay 15, 2019 at 6:16 pm
There was a downpour here yesterday evening about 40 mins in duration and like a monsoon – brilliant double rainbow afterwards. Much needed but sad to here it seemed to be very localized.
Pat Whalley saysMay 15, 2019 at 10:33 am
Where was this taken??? I worked outside most of the day and, although the clouds rolled in, we never got more than a very light sprinkle, didn’t even dampen the ground. We need a big rain but didn’t happen in Cactus Street yesterday.
Publisher: I could lie Pat but I won’t its a stock picture from Dreamstime – I asked the website for a
‘man with an umbrella’ and that is what I got back. Some people did say they had a bit more than a sprinkle of rain. We hope so in the Richter Pass.
Hella Prochaska saysMay 14, 2019 at 11:53 pm
That looks more like hail, wow. We needed this rain so much.
Nice photo.