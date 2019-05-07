Council briefs – Osoyoos

$13K approved for fence at Cottonwood Beach

It will cost about $13,000 to protect the public from the failing Allan-Block retaining wall at Cottonwood Beach this summer. But the price could have been considerably higher.

Osoyoos council this afternoon opted for the cheapest of three “temporary remedial actions” proposed in a report from operations director Jim Dinwoodie.

It involves a simple eight-foot-high construction fence that will surround the wall, which was undermined during last summer’s flooding and is slated for replacement this fall. The $12,842 price quoted by True Consulting does not include the cost of removal.

Two other options presented by Dinwoodie involved supporting the existing wall with beach sand or rip-rap. The options ranged in price from $$68,557 to $71,825.

At a council meeting three weeks ago, council rejected a suggestion from Dinwoodie to simply close the beach until the wall is replaced beginning just after Labour Day.

The friendly face of bylaw enforcement

When the bylaw enforcement crew takes to the streets in June, you won’t be able to tell who’s in charge, but at least they won’t look “paramilitary.”

During what seemed like a routine discussion about the look of identifying badges for the bylaw team, council was perusing options for arm badges for officers and shoulder-mounted epaulettes for supervisors.

Mayor Sue McKortoff went around the council table seeking opinions of councillors. When it came to Councillor Brian Harvey, he objected to any epaulette because they “have the look of paramilitary.”

McKortoff said she thinks identifying the supervisors is important for members of the public who might say to an officer, “You’re just a flunky. You’re not the boss.”

Chief administrative officer Barry Romanko argued that epaulettes are appropriate: “It’s a law enforcement agency. The look is important.”

In the end, Harvey convinced Councillors CJ Rhodes and Myers Bennett to vote with him and epaulettes were rejected in a three-two vote.

As for the arm patches, council decided on the rainbow-coloured version to be worn on a pale blue shirt.

Drug prevention project gets $1,500 boost

Osoyoos will donate $1,500 to a project by the community paramedic to bring to the South Okanagan a drug-use prevention program created by a group of Vancouver police officers.

Todd Kunz is hoping to raise $6,000 to bring the Odd Squad up from Vancouver to provide two presentations to each of Osoyoos Secondary and Southern Okanagan Secondary.

According to Kunz, the Odd Squad “are an amazing group that has a (long) history of dealing with prevention and working with youth.” He said he hopes to have them visit here in late May.

According to its website: “Odd Squad Productions Society is a registered not-for-profit charitable organization created in 1997 by seven Vancouver city police officers. Our goal is to empower youth to make positive life choices about drug use and criminal behavior through educational materials (and) documentaries.”

Kunz said the principals of both high schools are excited at the prospect of having the group make its presentation.

He is also approaching Rotary, Kiwanis, Dorca and the Osoyoos Indian Band for support. Mayor Sue McKortoff said the town of Oliver has pledged $1,000.