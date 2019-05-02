Thursday May 2nd

With the departure of Devon Wannop in late 2018, Doug Leahy was contracted to assist the Town through the recruitment process of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Leahy joined the Town of Oliver team as the acting CFO at that time.

Now announced he is a permanent employee.

He brings many years of municipal finance experience from his prior positions as CFO at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and City of Penticton, and Manager of Collection Services for the City of New Westminster.

Cathy Cowan, Chief Administrative Officer, welcomes Doug to the great community of Oliver.

***

Now a little more information – truth not slanted.

In February Kent Levang was hired – a young man of promise. He attended on his duties for about 50 days and then according to an email to ODN – Cathy Cowan said – “we parted ways”. No further explanation – a matter of personnel (in camera discussion).

Levang had been hired but most of his experience in the commercial/retail trade in Kelowna.

Not sure why it is necessary to announce Mr. Leahy’s appointment if it was done April 16th??

One question to me recently – is this really important? To me – it seems a bit strange the lack of clarity and transparency. Maybe in government you can get away with it.

More to come.