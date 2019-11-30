$2000 raised by local fire fighters for new food for kids program

Cash results of Annual – Oliver Fire Department – drive thru Breakfast

Star Fish Pack – food to home program for weekends

It provides 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, 2 dinners and snacks for children over the weekend. Cost is just $575 to feed a child for a whole school year.

We greatly appreciate any donations and all funds go directly to the child. A backpack is filled up with food; it is then delivered to the school to go home on Friday with the necessary food for the weekend. Teachers find that many kids come to school Monday morning not having had dinner the night before, breakfast that morning or an adequate lunch for the day. This makes learning challenging for the student and for the teacher.

The first backpacks will go out on December 6th at a local Elementary School.

More information about the program can be found at Starfishpack.com. If you would like to make a donation please contact Sam Marsel at oliverstarfish@eastlink.ca

Sam Marsel