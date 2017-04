Question: Should a hotel be built on land used now for RV visitors (Centennial Park)

Answers: 134 no and 66 yes

Most of the polls on ODN get to about a hundred people voting – which I consider good.

One poll on the National Park received over 300 votes but it attracted interest from around the province.

For a local issue – this week’s response was quite good.

It will be interesting when the public is allowed to speak at a formal rezoning hearing in the near future.