50 million dollar winery project – RCMP look into theft

January the 2nd, 2018 a reported Break, Enter and Theft at the construction site of Phantom Creek Winery was reported to the Oliver RCMP. Thieves had targeted buildings on site and managed to steal expensive tools used in the construction trade. Some of the stolen items include; Laser Level Kits, Demolition Hammer and multiple portable hand tools. These tools have been marked by the owners and anyone caught with them can be charged for being in Possession of Stolen Property.

Editor’s note: We asked for more information on the location of the theft, the extent of loss and the use of any surveillance or security information. No answer was provided for publication

Phantom Winery back ground piece by Roy Wood follows: July 11 2017

Phantom Creek Estates is currently under construction and not able to accept guests.

The winery is projected to open in Spring 2019 at 4354 Black Sage Road Oliver, BC

A major new player in the South Okanagan wine scene dropped by Oliver council on Monday to touch base and talk about plans for a 72,000-square-foot winery on Black Sage Road.

Phantom Creek Estates vineyard president Ingo Grady told council the winery – including production and bottling facilities, a restaurant, sales and administration and an outdoor entertainment venue – is slated to open in Spring 2019.

The owner of Phantom Creek is Bai Jiping. According to the blog Prosecco Conegliano, Bai is a Chinese industrialist who formerly owned an iron mine in Shanxi Province and currently operates a flaxseed processing plant managed in China by his son.

Grady told council Bai is investing about $100 million in his Okanagan wine venture. About half of it went to purchasing vineyards, including the seven-acre Phantom Creek property and the 40-acre Sundial parcel. He also bought two 20-acre pieces in the same area and 160 acres of unplanted land near Cawston.

Wine from the Sundial property will be sold under the name Suncatcher because of possible copyright issues.

Bai attended Monday’s along with his son and his executive assistant/translator.

In an interview later Monday, Grady said the initial $100-million investment might only be the beginning as Bai continues to seek quality grape producing land.

Said Grady: “80 per cent of the vineyards (in the Okanagan) can make good wine and 20 per cent have the potential to make great wine and Mr. Bai is only interested in the latter.”

As for the 2016 vintage, Grady said about 100 tons of grapes were crushed in the temporary winery on the Black Sage Road site. The grapes are aging in oak barrels and will produce about 4,000 case of red wine.

“I hope to have wine in the bottle from Phantom Creek by the spring of 2019,” Grady said.