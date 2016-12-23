2 kitty cats

Big Cat

“a very handsome lynx or bobcat that our dog ‘Maisie’ coached into a tree on the east side river trail just north of town The little beastie has a bob tail so I am pretty sure it is not a big house cat” – Don Prokopetz

Oliver Count – what type of bird?

Submitted by Pat Monahan

