1st – Parks Canada info session draws a crowd – inside and out

Many who made a brief appearance on the protest line – left to attend the info session inside the Frank Venables Theatre foyer to meet with Parks Canada staff. Many parked their cars and went inside the building with out seeing the protest.

To say the protest outside was small would be accurate.

Both citizens in favour or against a NP attended including many who sought more information.

Rocky Lundy and his wife Char spent an hour inside asking questions and as RL states he attracted a crowd of four staffers interested in the debate/dialogue about many subjects and questions that Rocky had. Both of the Lundy’s indicated that they got the strong impression that a park is a done deal – despite statements that NO decision has been made.