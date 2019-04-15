One beautiful start to a day

NOTICE TO OLIVER RURAL WATER CUSTOMERS

IRRIGATION SEASON:

 The beginning of the 2019 irrigation season has been set for Monday, April 15, 2019.



FERTIGATION:

 All users fertigating, adding chemicals, or using plastic mulch with drip irrigation must do so in compliance with Bylaw # 1351. Non-compliance is an offence punishable by a ticket fine or prosecution through the courts.



Those users registered for fertigation in 2018 will have their water turned on for spray purposes; however, it will be turned off on May 31, 2019, if they have not provided a current 2019 Certification of their back flow preventer, or have not advised the Town in writing that they will not be fertigating in 2019.