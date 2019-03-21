Open Letter

To Whom It May Concern;

I received a letter from Parks Canada apparently because they have finally realized I have a water license that would put me in contact with their proposed park/reserve. (only after 15 years of “planning and consultation” did I get anything from an original question)

Could someone please explain to me what “If the proposed national park reserve moves forward to the establishment stage, you will be contacted to begin formal discussions regarding your tenure/license” means??

With all due respect. Parks Canada is claiming that they have done “extensive consultations”. I’m sorry, but this is not consultation, this is information with consultation happening after the fact.

Can anyone tell me whether I will have the right to my water license once the park is established.

No I don’t want a quick phone call to say “don’t worry Bill”.

I want a binding official letter stating that my license will be preserved with no changes under the new regime.

This is the blood line of my business people. This is not me wanting to hunt, quad or “party” as the proponents use as justification for their initiative.

Bill Eggert

President

Fairview Cellars