Will the new park reserve be kept for you?

The Canada National Parks Act establishes the core mandate for the places we consider most special.

The dedication clause in that law has not changed since 1930 in spite of numerous other changes to the law that gives our parks their existence. That’s no accident; it defines what Canadians want their parks to be.

“The national parks of Canada are hereby dedicated to the people of Canada for their benefit, education and enjoyment… and the parks shall be maintained and made use of so as to leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.”

That clause makes no reference to tourism. Our national parks are dedicated only to Canadians……not to visitors.