Culvert work continues with major work at the river

The Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure is undertaking Flood Mitigation works on Road 9.

This work will require the closure of Road 9 from March 11th through March 16th from Paintbrush Road to the Okanagan River.

Access will be accommodated for local residents.

Arrangements have been made for school bus access through the site on March 11 th and 12 th .

and 12 . Emergency services will be allowed through when initiating their emergency lights.

Vern Lange

Construction Manager – MOTI

Purpose of the new culverts – to take runoff from Testalinda and Reed Creeks that flow east on Rd 6 and Rd 9 – across the road – designed to flow into the river south of Rd 9 Bridge.

The work is in progress in that area but so far no traffic affected until Monday.