Culvert work continues with major work at the river

,

The Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure is undertaking Flood Mitigation works on Road 9.

This work will require the closure of Road 9  from March 11th through March 16th from Paintbrush Road to the Okanagan River.

 

  • Access will be accommodated for local residents.
  • Arrangements have been made for school bus access through the site on March 11th and 12th.
  • Emergency services will be allowed through when initiating their emergency lights.

Vern Lange
Construction Manager – MOTI

Purpose of the new culverts – to take runoff from Testalinda and Reed Creeks that flow east on Rd 6 and Rd 9 – across the road – designed to flow into the river south of Rd 9 Bridge.
The work is in progress in that area but so far no traffic affected until Monday.

