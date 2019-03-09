Culvert work continues with major work at the river

The Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure is undertaking Flood Mitigation works on Road 9.
This work will require the closure of Road 9 from March 11th through March 16th from Paintbrush Road to the Okanagan River.
- Access will be accommodated for local residents.
- Arrangements have been made for school bus access through the site on March 11th and 12th.
- Emergency services will be allowed through when initiating their emergency lights.
Vern Lange
Construction Manager – MOTI
Purpose of the new culverts – to take runoff from Testalinda and Reed Creeks that flow east on Rd 6 and Rd 9 – across the road – designed to flow into the river south of Rd 9 Bridge.
The work is in progress in that area but so far no traffic affected until Monday.
