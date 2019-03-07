Crime Prevention in Oliver – super – committee set to begin its work

It has been set. A first or inaugural meeting of Oliver’s new Community Safety and Crime Prevention Committee.

March 18 1:30 pm at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Is this a good day? Or a good location?

Two people from Osoyoos cannot go – it is a regular council day in Osoyoos. Mayor Sue McKortoff had just negotiated for a second representative to be on the committee.

The Terms of reference for a meeting place – specifies “all meetings will be held in open session and in a location accessible to the public”.

Would a hall downtown have been preferred by local citizens wanting to attend, a large contingent of media etc.

The prison is not mentioned in the Terms of Reference and no representative named in the policy.

According to Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen he thinks it’s a great location offered to him by new Warden Debby Rempel. So far the warden has not invited the media or the public to come and visit her Board Room.

Johansen says he polled the membership of the committee and this date (Monday March 18) was chosen by the majority. He did say he hoped to have a better date for a second meeting.

Would the first meeting not be a good time for general agreement on exactly how the committee will work. How to get to a point where some action is taken for Community Safety or Crime Prevention. Talking can be good – action motions are better.

No agenda for the meeting has been announced or sent out. What do you know about this new committee? Here is a primer

Community Safety and Crime Prevention

Terms of Reference

The Community Safety and Crime Prevention Advisory Committee was formed to facilitate public input to Council on programs and strategies to assist in enhancing the quality of life of the community. The Community Safety and Crime Prevention Advisory Committee is a Select Committee of Council.

Objective:

The Community Safety and Crime Prevention Advisory Committee reviews, reports and advises Council on matters pertaining to safety and crime prevention in the Town of Oliver. The Committee will focus on exploring current and emerging issues in relation to public safety within the Town of Oliver and regional partners, addressing matters such as, but not limited to; Police Services, Bylaw Enforcement, Fire Rescue Services, Emergency Preparedness Management, Ambulance Service Levels, Correctional and Prison Services.

Scope of Work:

To achieve this objective, the Community Safety and Crime Prevention Advisory Committee will undertake the following activities:

1. Promote activities and education programs on safety, traffic safety, bicycle safety, water safety, fire prevention and crime prevention in the community.

2. Initiate and facilitate such working groups as may be necessary to assist in the development, encouragement and promotion of safety and crime prevention programs and activities.

3. Liaise and work in cooperation with organizations interested in the coordination of safety and crime prevention programs.

4. Acknowledge the action and activities of individuals and groups who are actively working towards developing consensus on appropriate strategies for safety and crime prevention issues.

5. Review and make recommendations on selected matters relating to the provision of protective services to support public safety as requested by Council.

Membership:

In order to provide representation from other communities and regional partners, the 11 person – membership of the Committee is as follows:

1. One (1) Oliver – Mayor

2. One (1) Town of Oliver Councillor

3. Three (3) members-at-large

4. One (1) RDOS – Area “A” Director

5. One (1) RDOS – Area “C” Director

6. Two (2) Osoyoos – recently changed from one representative appointed by the local council

7. One (1) OIB – one member

8. One (1) Interior Health

(The Corporate Officer, Fire Chief, RCMP Officer-in-Charge, Bylaw Enforcement, Citizens Patrol and Corrections will normally be in attendance at all meetings to provide technical advice/information related to public safety.)

Non-voting resources and community partners may be invited to attend the meeting specific to topics of shared interest.

Preference for membership will be given to individuals with a demonstrated background in social community services, emergency planning, fire services, protection services, and enforcement or prevention services.

Appointment and Term:

1. Members shall be appointed by Council for a two-year term. Members-at-large representatives and Councillors shall be appointed by Oliver Council. Representatives from other members of local governments and community groups shall be appointed by their respective organization.

2. Council may, at any time, remove any member of the Committee and any member of the Committee may resign at any time upon sending written notice to the Chairperson of the Committee.

3. Committee members who are absent for three consecutive meetings shall forfeit their appointment unless such absence is authorized by resolution of the Committee.

4. Committee members may stand for re-appointment at the conclusion of their term.

5. Members of the Committee shall serve without remuneration.

6. In the event of a vacancy occurring, the vacancy may be filled for the remainder of the term by an alternate if appointed by the member local governments, or organization.

7. The Committee may appoint sub-committees to deal with any special matters coming within the scope and jurisdiction of the Committee. Any sub-committee so created will report to the Committee.

Chair:

The Mayor of the Town of Oliver shall be the Chairperson of the Committee. In absence of the Mayor, the Town of Oliver Councillor shall serve as the Acting Chairperson.

Meeting Procedures:

1. The Chairperson shall call meetings of the Committee quarterly, provided that additional meetings will be called at the pleasure of the Chair.

2. A special meeting may be called by the Chairperson or at the request of any three members of the Committee. Notice of the day, hour and place of special meeting shall be given at least three days prior to the meeting, by leaving a copy of the notice for each member of the Committee and by delivering a copy of the notice to the Office of the Corporate Officer for posting.

3. Unless otherwise authorized by the Community Charter or the Town of Oliver Council Procedure Bylaw No. 1364, all meetings will be held in open session and in a location accessible to the public.

4. A meeting or part of a meeting may be closed to the public if the subject matter being considered relates to one or more of the matters referred to in Section 90 of the Community Charter. Before a meeting or part of a meeting is closed to the public, the Committee must state, by resolution, the fact that the meeting is to be closed, and the basis under Section 90 of the Community Charter on which the meeting or that portion of the meeting is to be closed.

5. Unless otherwise authorized by the Committee, the public shall only address the Committee when they are a scheduled delegation on the Committee agenda.

6. A majority of the Committee shall represent a quorum. A meeting shall not proceed if a quorum cannot be achieved. Members must notify the Town of Oliver at least two (2) working days before the meeting if they are unable to attend.

7. The order of business is to as set out in the agenda package to be provided to the Committee members in advance of the meeting date.

8. Committee members have a responsibility to make decisions based on the best interests of the community at large.

Voting:

1. All members of a Committee, including the Chair, vote on every question unless they have declared a conflict and left the meeting.

2. Members who do not indicate their vote, or who have left the meeting without declaring a conflict, are counted as having voted in favour of the question.

3. If votes are equal for and against, the question is defeated.

Comment in Public or to the Media

When speaking in public or to the media on an issue, Committee members must distinguish whether they are speaking as a member, a representative of another agency or community group, or as an individual. Committee members need to convey the public interest and remember that they represent the Community at large.

Reporting to Council:

1. Recommendations of the Committee must be adopted by a motion prior to presentation to Council.

2. The Committee will provide a status report to Council semi-annually. This report should include a record of work conducted. The Committee Chairperson, or designate, will report to Council on behalf of the Committee.

3. The Office of the Corporate Officer will ensure Committee Agendas and Minutes are forwarded electronically for circulation to all Council members.