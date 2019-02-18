Be on the look out

Notice passed on from the Penticton Flying Club email, “NOTICE RE: RECENT THEFT FROM AIRCRAFT IN OSOYOOS!
Please keep an eye out for items for sale…. that might be stolen!
1- Bose ANL headset
1- David Clark
1- Red headset
2- black headsets
The headsets were in a red cloth shopping bag
Red metal tool box containing an emergency survival kit
Black plastic toolbox containing various tools for aircraft maintenance
Please spread the word that the equipment below was stolen very recently from Osoyoos airport. It belongs to a friend, Ken Pierce, from
Manitoba who winters in Osoyoos. The file rests with the Osoyoos RCMP detachment.”
***
Our airplane parked at the Osoyoos airport was pictured in your newspaper dateline February 15, 2019. Please publish the following plea for help in relation to this, you can call my cell 204-851-1160 if you have any questions.:
Comments
Victoria lyle says
Years ago i did a newspaper report about this particular airport. There was heaveu duty equioment sitti g on it. You can check it out, i wrote the airport was . Someday i want to be real airport, and nothing has changed on the airport since the 1990s. I also wrote that we could hear the heavy duty eqiupment rust from down since the equipment was there so long. But i never anticipated that people would target snowbirds with their airplane equipment. Abosulutey uncalled for and i am dissapointed in the people who did this crime. Your stepping on turf that dont belong to you. Seniors should be respected.includingsnowbirds who are viable part of our communties of osoyoos and oliver.