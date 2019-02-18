Be on the look out

Notice passed on from the Penticton Flying Club email, “NOTICE RE: RECENT THEFT FROM AIRCRAFT IN OSOYOOS!

Please keep an eye out for items for sale…. that might be stolen!

1- Bose ANL headset

1- David Clark

1- Red headset

2- black headsets

The headsets were in a red cloth shopping bag

Red metal tool box containing an emergency survival kit

Black plastic toolbox containing various tools for aircraft maintenance

Please spread the word that the equipment below was stolen very recently from Osoyoos airport. It belongs to a friend, Ken Pierce, from

Manitoba who winters in Osoyoos. The file rests with the Osoyoos RCMP detachment.”

***

Our airplane parked at the Osoyoos airport was pictured in your newspaper dateline February 15, 2019. Please publish the following plea for help in relation to this, you can call my cell 204-851-1160 if you have any questions.:

“My husband and I are Snowbirds who have wintered in Osoyoos area for 6 years. Our plane is parked at the Osoyoos airport in the winter. We are offering a substantial reward for items removed from our plane sometime February 15. No questions asked. Some of these items are irreplaceable for us. Please contact Ken pierceken@icloud.com if you have any information.”

Thanks to Mike Beaulieu