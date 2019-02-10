The Steele report

With some trepidation I wade in on the Federal Park proposed for the South Okanagan. There are many concerns and some valid others not so much. There are benefits to be had and a number of issues that need clarification as I see it.

I have heard it will bring more crime, well the fact is most of those using wilderness parks are people concerned about the world around them. They are also outdoor adventurers and come to the park with proper equipment for survival. Which on the surface would suggest they bring money into the area.

Often as not a major undertaking like this raises concern by people who resist change. There are those who fear change or don’t want community growth when in fact growth is not a problem if it is managed properly.

The Mira Canyon section of the KVR in the mountains of the Central Okanagan brings millions into the local economy. Yes there is a bit of crime but the exposure of the facility brings a lot of good people to a learning experience they otherwise would know nothing about.

Some of the drawbacks to the proposal are centered around agriculture, water, range land and human exposure to these lands that could diminish, land use, and loss of quality land use.

It is time for all all sides to find a compromise or concentrate on the reasons for Yes or NO positions. Yes or No as a single word position is no longer enough to base an educated decision on.

The reason I have kept this as simple as possible is to have people think about both sides of the issue, and inform themselves before saying yes or no.

Fred Steele

