Removing barriers – volunteer opportunity

Baldy Blue Jays Adaptive Snowsports is a volunteer organization under the umbrella of People in Motion, “removing barriers for people with physical and cognitive disabilities in accessing mountain sports. “

B.C. Adaptive Sports is conducting a CADS Level 1 instructor certification course next weekend at Baldy – Friday evening January 11th, and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Course participants should be strong skiers – teaching experience is preferred, but not mandatory.

To help build the Baldy program, training costs are subsidized.

Sharing the winter sports we love with those less fortunate is a very rewarding volunteer activity.

There are a few spaces left in the upcoming course – contact Bryce at adaptivesports@skibaldy.com

